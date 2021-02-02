Lethean Price Hits $0.0004 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $287,636.98 and $7.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,144.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.77 or 0.04248930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.41 or 0.00424421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.19 or 0.01217857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.85 or 0.00508660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00426649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00263089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021657 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

