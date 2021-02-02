Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells $383,137.12 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Marc Rosen sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $383,137.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Rosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Marc Rosen sold 2,018 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $40,904.86.

On Monday, December 7th, Marc Rosen sold 60,941 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $1,185,302.45.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Marc Rosen sold 56,946 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $973,776.60.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. 1,474,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,207. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -82.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

