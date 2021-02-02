Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRDA. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 117.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.87.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.