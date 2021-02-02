Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,257 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.15% of Liberty Global worth $20,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.63.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,820,698 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,944.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.