Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Up 25.4% in January

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 7,840,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $3,455,814.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Liberty Global by 29.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Liberty Global by 6.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Liberty Global by 73.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 70,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

