Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Shares Up 6.7%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) shares shot up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 299,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 262,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

