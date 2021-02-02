Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,900 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 604,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,096,794.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,026,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at $53,188,513.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LILA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 2,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $887.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.