Lido DAO Token (LDO) Trading Up 64.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Lido DAO Token token can now be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00008101 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $26.25 million and $4.46 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 64.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00138675 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00065585 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00245250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00061887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00036289 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,855,880 tokens.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

