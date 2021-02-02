Lightning Bitcoin Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00004122 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $449,866.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00417307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003643 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

