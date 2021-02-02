Lightstreams (PHT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,358.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a market cap of $958,677.85 and approximately $3,358.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00064928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.94 or 0.00850722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.74 or 0.04878449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00035102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00014687 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

