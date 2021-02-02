Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.28 and last traded at $150.41. Approximately 147,698 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 95,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.09.

LNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Lindsay alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lindsay by 1,836.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 247,420 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,584,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $5,697,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.