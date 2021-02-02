Linear 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.80 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Linear token can now be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded up 48.5% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $105.49 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00065621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.37 or 0.00818774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.89 or 0.04888746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

Linear (LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,036,039,408 tokens. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linear Token Trading

Linear can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

