LiquidApps (DAPP) One Day Volume Hits $14,875.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $14,875.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000248 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042694 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,053,158,570 coins and its circulating supply is 705,177,549 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

