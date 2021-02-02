Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $825,645.45 and $71,025.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00048471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00140459 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00065325 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00253765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00063054 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00037071 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

