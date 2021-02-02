Litecoin Plus (LCP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $113.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 27% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $118,166.79 and approximately $113.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

