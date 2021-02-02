Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $23.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LAC. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,156,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 9.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

