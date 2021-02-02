Lition Trading Up 18.3% This Week (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Lition has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. Lition has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $295,200.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition coin can now be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,236.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,490.98 or 0.04231348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00407091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.77 or 0.01208313 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.00507193 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.67 or 0.00419085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00262577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00021681 BTC.

Lition Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

