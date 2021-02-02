Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer Sells 2,500 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total value of $626,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,348,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Nathan Zommer sold 10,000 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $2,442,700.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $82,912.50.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total transaction of $1,812,225.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Nathan Zommer sold 3,631 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.52, for a total transaction of $775,291.12.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $8.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,504. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.03 and its 200 day moving average is $212.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at about $41,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,587,000 after purchasing an additional 143,628 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 94.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,023,000 after buying an additional 123,433 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 75.5% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 190,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,815,000 after buying an additional 82,030 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 58.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after buying an additional 30,679 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

