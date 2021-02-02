Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will report sales of $83.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. Livent reported sales of $78.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $289.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $297.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $360.30 million, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $397.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -215.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $2,469,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,082,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 40,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,782,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

