Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Shares Gap Up to $3.65

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $4.70. Lizhi shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 77,874 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $258.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35.

Get Lizhi alerts:

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.24 million during the quarter.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.