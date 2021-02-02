LocalCoinSwap Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $4,708.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00107404 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003079 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,002,447 coins and its circulating supply is 51,789,670 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

