LockTrip (LOC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,933.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001605 BTC on exchanges. LockTrip has a market cap of $8.78 million and $3,933.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001467 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

