Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Shares Down 0.4%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 97,192 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $104.51 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

