Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.89

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.89 and last traded at $109.85, with a volume of 25812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. AlphaValue raised Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,017 shares of company stock worth $9,146,424. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 430.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

