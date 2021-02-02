Loki (LOKI) Trading 2.4% Lower This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,586.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.58 or 0.04247629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00403614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.14 or 0.01205903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00509322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.97 or 0.00418610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00260420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00021637 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

