Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

LZAGY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 69,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,067. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

