Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Trimmed by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,428 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 8.5% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $71,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.52. The company had a trading volume of 93,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,584. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

