Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Lumentum updated its Q3 guidance to $1.31-1.46 EPS and its Q3 2021

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $7.48 on Tuesday, reaching $88.14. 6,587,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,767 shares of company stock worth $5,348,125 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

