Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.31-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.36 million.Lumentum also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.31-1.46 EPS.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE stock opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.28.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $133,949.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.