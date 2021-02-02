LUXCoin Market Cap Hits $1.08 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. LUXCoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $7,918.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,481.64 or 0.99795816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00024307 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.79 or 0.00959588 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00306876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00186958 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001576 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00032887 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001837 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,648,856 coins and its circulating supply is 10,641,623 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

