Lyft (LYFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 868,996 shares of company stock worth $43,358,196 in the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

