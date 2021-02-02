Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.40 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 85.60 ($1.12). 94,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 145,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.16).

The firm has a market cap of £135.09 million and a P/E ratio of 14.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

