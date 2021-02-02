MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading 5.8% Higher

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.50. 495,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 698,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in MacroGenics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 676,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after buying an additional 94,271 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

