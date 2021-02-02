Maecenas Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 73% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 133.9% against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $162,081.47 and approximately $213.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00066800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.07 or 0.00836479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.34 or 0.04702926 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00035531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00019971 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.