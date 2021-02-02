Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Trading Up 5.5%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 308,314 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 261,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $70,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

