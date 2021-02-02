Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.90

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $40.74, with a volume of 26969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 335,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,011.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,617 shares of company stock worth $4,171,654. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Magnite by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Magnite by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $14,074,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

