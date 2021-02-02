MahaDAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.05 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO token can now be bought for approximately $11.40 or 0.00031155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00138675 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00065585 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00245250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00061887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00036289 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,999,967 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,746 tokens. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

MahaDAO Token Trading

MahaDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

