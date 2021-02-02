Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Trading Up 5.2%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares were up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 133,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 338,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $206.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.25 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maiden stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Maiden worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

