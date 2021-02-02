Malibu Boats (MBUU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Malibu Boats to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Malibu Boats to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MBUU stock opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $81.81.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

