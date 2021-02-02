MalwareChain Price Down 18.5% This Week (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One MalwareChain coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. MalwareChain has a market capitalization of $138,478.49 and approximately $657.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MalwareChain has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020174 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About MalwareChain

MalwareChain is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 5,751,229 coins and its circulating supply is 5,654,001 coins. The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com . MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07

MalwareChain Coin Trading

MalwareChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MalwareChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MalwareChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

