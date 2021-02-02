Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-$1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $595-$625 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.93 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.44-1.59 EPS.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.61. 292,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,127. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $120.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 1.93.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.71.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

