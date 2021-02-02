Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.44-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $595-625 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.89 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.71.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,613. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $120.28.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

