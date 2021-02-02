MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Up 5.2%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84. 2,464,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 3,312,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get MannKind alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $893.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 34,602 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.78. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,959.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $108,721 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MannKind by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.