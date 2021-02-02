Manz AG (M5Z.F) (ETR:M5Z) Shares Up 5%

Manz AG (M5Z.F) (ETR:M5Z)’s share price rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €57.00 ($67.06) and last traded at €54.80 ($64.47). Approximately 49,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.20 ($61.41).

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.84. The firm has a market cap of $424.38 million and a P/E ratio of 101.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.78.

Manz AG (M5Z.F) Company Profile (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG manufactures and sells high-tech equipment in Germany and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides production solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

