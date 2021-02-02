Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Trading 6.1% Higher

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.42. 305,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 348,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

The stock has a market cap of $410.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,466,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $964,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

