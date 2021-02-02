Mark Mccombe Sells 1,476 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of BLK stock traded up $16.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $729.50. 858,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,112. The business has a 50 day moving average of $723.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $28,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.