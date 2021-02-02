Mark Mccombe Sells 1,476 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $16.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $729.50. 858,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,112. The business has a 50 day moving average of $723.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $28,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

