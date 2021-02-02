MarketPeak (PEAK) Price Tops $0.24

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00047811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00143263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00066963 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00256687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00064376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00037334 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

MarketPeak Token Trading

MarketPeak can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

