Maro Reaches Market Cap of $10.11 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Maro has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Maro has a market cap of $10.11 million and $850,572.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maro Coin Profile

MARO is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 924,494,597 coins and its circulating supply is 467,469,441 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

Maro Coin Trading

Maro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

