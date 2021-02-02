Maro Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Maro has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and $1.04 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maro has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.00829347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,644.69 or 0.04719842 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00036204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00014963 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 924,383,153 coins and its circulating supply is 467,357,997 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

