Marscoin Price Tops $0.0535 (MARS)

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Marscoin has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Marscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Marscoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and $1,128.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Marscoin

MARS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million “

Marscoin Coin Trading

Marscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

